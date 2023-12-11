In the final of the National T20 Cup, Karachi Whites won the title by defeating Abbottabad by 9 runs after an interesting match.

In the final match of the National T20 Cup, the Abbottabad team could only score 146 runs in pursuit of Karachi Whites’ 156 runs.

In defense of the target, Karachi Whites bowler Shahnawaz Dahani dismissed 3 players by giving 16 runs, Shahnawaz Dahani was declared the player of the match.

Karachi Whites’ Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz, and Aftab Ibrahim also took two wickets each.

Under the leadership of Asad Shafiq, Karachi Whites, batting first, set Abbottabad a target of 155 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

On behalf of Karachi Whites, opening batsman Khurram Manzoor played a brilliant innings of 53 runs off 36 balls.

Umeer Saif of Karachi Whites scored 36 runs off 30 balls, Azam Khan scored 14 runs off 8 balls and Danish Aziz scored 22 runs off 12 balls.

Abbottabad bowlers Shahab Khan and Adil Naz maintained their pressure on the opposition batsmen throughout the innings and took important wickets.

On behalf of Abbottabad, Shahab Khan took 4 wickets while Adil Naz took two wickets and Fayaz Khan also took two wickets.

In pursuit of the target from Abbottabad, opening batsman Sajjad Ali returned to the pavilion after scoring 1 run, while Fakhar Zaman scored 19 and Kamran Ghulam scored 12 runs.