QUETTA: On Monday, an explosion in the Bolan neighbourhood in the southwest Balochistan province claimed the lives of nine policemen and injured seven others. The blast occurred close to a vehicle carrying security personnel.

According to the police, a Balochistan Constabulary vehicle was targeted close to Kinbarri Bridge, and the injured officials were sent to a hospital for treatment. Security personnel have encircled the scene in order to get information from it.

The interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, expressed her profound sorrow over the attack’s fatalities. He requested a report from the pertinent authorities. Sanaullah claimed that the security services’ struggle against terrorism has the backing of the entire nation. He expressed sympathy to the families of the slain officials and hoped those harmed in the event a speedy recovery.

Four people were killed and 14 injured by an explosion that occurred at a busy market in Balochistan’s Barkhan regions last month. In the province’s Khuzdar area, two police officers perished earlier when a magnetic explosive linked to their car detonated.

Following the proscribed TTP’s unilateral withdrawal from the ceasefire accord last year, violence has increased in Pakistan. The explosion occurs as a two-day counterterrorism dialogue between Pakistan and the US is slated to begin today in Islamabad. A US interagency mission is currently in Pakistan to discuss formulating strategies to combat the shared terrorism threats the two nations face.

Syed Haider Shah, Assistant Secretary (UN&ED), will lead the delegation from Pakistan, and Christopher Landberg, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will represent the United States.

The debate will cover topics such as collaboration in multilateral fora and preventing the financing of terrorism, according to a news release from the Foreign Office’s spokesperson on Sunday.

All parties would have the chance to share their perspectives, experiences, and best practises in the field of counterterrorism during the two-day debate.