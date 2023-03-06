Bollywood’s bubbly actress Shehnaaz Gill is back with yet another guest on her well-liked talk show, Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill, but this time, the guest is one of the funniest people in India, keeping millions of fans perpetually hungry for entertainment, positive vibes, and her contagious laughter. Several A-list celebrities have appeared on the Honsla Rakh actress’ show to advertise their forthcoming projects and to hang out with the 30-year-old diva. The renowned comedian Kapil Sharma was also invited to Gill’s show in an effort to promote his most recent project, the upcoming drama film Zwigato, which is being directed by Nandita Das.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant and the famous host of The Kapil Sharma Show joined forces and caused social media users to become fixated on the zaniest and funniest pair in the entertainment business.

In a series of captivating images, Gill and the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor can be seen giggling uncontrollably. Sharma wore navy blue pants and a white pullover to match the lovely host, while Gill emanated grandeur and grace while dressed in a multicoloured saree, exactly like her multifaceted personality.

Social media users are enamoured with the couple and pleased with the actress from Kala Shah Kala’s rise to fame.