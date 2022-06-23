As a result of offensive remarks made about the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) by leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which are the “culmination of the BJP’s engineering hate of a shared adversary,” India is dealing with serious diplomatic ramifications.

The incident caused demonstrations in Pakistan and demands for a boycott of Indian products throughout the region. The United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Oman, Iraq, and other countries with a majority of Muslims also denounced the comments, which were labeled “Islamophobic,” and a number of these countries summoned India’s diplomats.

“PM Modi is inflaming enmity,”

Because Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is fueling hostility and talks about who the true power in India lies with,” according to Roy, Indian politics share some similarities with the riots at the US Capitol.

She compared it to the people wearing strange clothing and the man in furs and antlers who stormed the US Capitol and said, “The incident involving BJP’s official comments about Prophet Mohammed (PBHU) reveals how successfully the clear and present existential threat posed by Hindu nationalism in India has been masked by the face it presents to the outside world.”