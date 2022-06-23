YOGYAKARTA: The leader of a prominent relief organization has warned that the worldwide food crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine could kill millions by making the world’s most vulnerable to infectious diseases and possibly causing the next health crisis.

The fourth-largest exporter of wheat and corn in the world has been unable to ship food because of a Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, heightening the possibility of shortages and famine in low-income nations.

According to Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, many people would die as a result of food shortages, not just from famine but also from having weakened immune systems from poor nutrition.

“Our subsequent health problem has likely already started, in my opinion. It’s not a novel pathogen, but it does indicate that malnourished individuals will be more susceptible to current ailments “He stated this in an interview conducted outside of the Yogyakarta, Indonesia, G20 health minister meeting.

We might be talking about millions more deaths as a result, he warned, citing the combined effects of infectious diseases, food shortages, and the energy crises.

According to the British former banker who now heads the $4 billion fund, world governments should provide frontline healthcare to their poorest people, who will be the most vulnerable, in order to lessen the effects of the food crisis.