Lahore, 29th January 2024: World-leading Web3 trading wallet, Bitget Wallet (formerly BitKeep Wallet) has successfully concluded FutureFest – premier emerging tech event in Lahore, Pakistan, in collaboration with Ejad Labs. The much-anticipated 3rd edition of Future Fest was held from January 26-28, positions Bitget Wallet as a prominent participant, driving forward the narrative of Pakistan as a burgeoning Web3 hotspot. With over 100,000 attendees and 300 speakers, Future Fest 2024 has positioned itself as Pakistan’s largest tech event, bridging the global perspective to the nation’s top 50 industries during this crucial economic period.

Supported by industry giants like Google Cloud, Polygon Labs, and Bitget Wallet, Future Fest 2024 promises an immersive experience, featuring a 3-day music festival, the EV Expo, ChaiCon, Shopping xFashion Expo, and a Food Arena. Bitget Wallet, at the forefront of innovation in the crypto space, showcased its cutting-edge solutions and engaged with the vibrant community at the Bitget booth.

Pakistan is rapidly emerging as a Web3 hotspot, and Future Fest serves as the ideal platform to highlight the nation’s technological prowess. As the largest annual innovation expo in the country, Future Fest attracts international investors and companies, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth. With the support of world-renowned companies and 300 partners, this event is a testament to the global interest in Pakistan’s tech landscape.

Bitget Wallet recognizes the regional interest in Pakistan’s Web3 potential and aims to play a pivotal role in driving crypto adoption and usage. By participating in Future Fest 2024, Bitget Wallet is positioned to contribute to the ongoing narrative of Pakistan as a hub for blockchain innovation and Web3 advancements.

Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet, affirmed the wallet’s interest in Pakistan:

“At Bitget Wallet, we are dedicated to providing optimal avenues for users to discover the best opportunities and assets available. As one of the fastest-growing adopters of blockchain technology and Web3, we have set our sights into the region and its booming userbase to foster mutual growth.”

As Bitget Wallet joined the Future Fest 2024 lineup, it not only contributed to the event’s success but also reinforces the narrative of Pakistan’s rising prominence in the global Web3 landscape. The goals set for this event align with Bitget Wallet’s commitment to driving positive change within the Web3 world, fostering community growth, and leading the way in crypto innovation. The team looks forward to a dynamic and impactful presence at Future Fest, contributing to the collective vision of shaping Pakistan’s future in the digital era.

About Bitget Wallet (Web3 Trading Wallet)

Bitget Wallet, formerly known as BitKeep, stands as Asia’s largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 15 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON, BNB Chain, Solana, Base, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services. In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL