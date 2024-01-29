We believe there was a little delay in presenting the manifesto, Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD:Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s first interview after presenting the manifesto of PML-N

Thank you very much SK Niazi sir, you always express love, I

I always consider your channel as my channel,

I am giving the first interview to your channel after the announcement of the manifesto,

We believe there was a little delay in presenting the manifesto,

We faced few problems in presenting the manifesto,

Irfan Siddiqui had strict instructions from the leader of Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif in making the manifesto

Nawaz Sharif’s instruction was not to make any promises that he could not fulfill,

Nawaz Sharif said not to make false promises of free electricity to the people,

The committee used to decide where the resources would come from for what was to be said in the manifesto,

We formed 32 sub-committees on various issues to make manifesto,

Some committees were headed by Ahsan Iqbal, some by Ishaq Dar, some by other leaders,

Committees worked on every sector and asked people about the problems,

Few negative things have come out in PML-N council,

Many things will come out after the election,

We have not neglected any small or big sector,

Irfan Siddiqui will select 35 lakh houses to give 2 kilowatt electricity free of charge

Some people say that there will be difficulties in doing certain things,

We called IMF God Hafiz in 2013,

Inshallah we will fulfill what we have promised to the people,

Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister 3 times and the country took up all three times,

NAB has become an organization that has not done good work for years,

Irfan Siddiqui will strengthen other accountability institutions by abolishing political institutions like NAB

Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution were changed in the 8th Amendment,

Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution were used negatively,

The honesty and integrity of a person cannot be measured

In the presence of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, how come people did not come to the assemblies,

We will also need the support of other parties to change the constitution,

Irfan Siddiqui will make strict legislation on the issue of harassment of women

People have their own ideas about every leader,

Irfan Siddiqui is the name of Shehbaz Sharif in the leadership of PML-N in hard work and courage

Shahbaz Sharif’s services to the country cannot be ignored,

There is an agreement in the party that Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate for the Prime Ministership, Irfan Siddiqui if he wins the election

A council will be formed separately to implement the manifesto,

Irfan Siddiqui will proceed by consulting the Supreme Judiciary for judicial reforms

We say that major cases should be decided within a year,

Irfan Siddiqui will promote Panchayat and conciliation committees for minor cases

Making local bodies a part of the constitution is our priority,

Separate commercial courts can be created for businesses,

We will strengthen the disinformation law,

We have many defects in the governance system,