As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tropical storm Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has intensified and become a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS).

There isn’t any immediate risk to any of the nation’s coastal regions right now.

The Cyclonic Storm (CS) “BIPARJOY” has moved northward over the past 12 hours, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS), and is now situated near Latitude 12.8°N & Longitude 66.1°E roughly 1340km south of Karachi, according to a statement from the Met office.

The system centre of the cyclone is reportedly experiencing maximum sustained surface winds of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching 120 kilometres per hour, according to the Met Office.

The PMD stated that the system is likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) in the evening or tonight and will continue to move in a north/northwest direction. This is due to the favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30°C to 32°C, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence).

The PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi is keeping an eye on the system and will provide updates as needed, according to the Met office.

A tropical storm may be developing over the Southeast Arabian Sea, the PMD said a day earlier.

The weather service issued the following warning, which was posted on its website: “The low-pressure area (LPA) over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression (strong LPA) and lies near Latitude 11.5 N & Longitude 66.0 E about 1500km south of Karachi.”