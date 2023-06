HYDERABAD: Three people lost their lives in a horrific accident on the M-9 motorway close to Nooriabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, a small truck heading from Karachi to Hyderabad struck a vehicle travelling ahead as it tried to overtake, causing three people within the mini truck to pass away instantly while injuring three others.

Police said that they had not yet determined the identities of the deceased. According to reports, the three victims were Karachi residents.