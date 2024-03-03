Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has long championed artificial intelligence (AI), now predicting that the technology will help revolutionize the fields of health and education.

Bill Gates, who is on a visit to India, said in an interview, “In the near future, there will be great progress in AI technology, which will help us move forward in many important areas, this technology will help in the development of better medicines and we will Of course, it can be used in the educational sector as well.

He further said that the best experiments are being done with this technology and good progress is being made in terms of student support.

Bill Gates said that it is not yet clear how fast AI technology is advancing and to what extent we will be able to use it for positive things.

But he said that AI technology is changing at lightning speed and keeping up with it is a big challenge.

The Microsoft co-founder said, “My concern with this technology is that we don’t know how fast it’s improving.”

He further said that this technology will help in reducing the work duration of various fields like doctors and teachers.

This is not the first time that Bill Gates has discussed AI technology.

Earlier, he has many times called AI technology as the most important technological advancement of recent decades.

Some time ago, he also predicted that within a year and a half, AI chatbots would be helping children read and write.

In a March 2023 blog post, Bill Gates called AI technology as important as microprocessors, personal computers, the Internet, and mobile phones.

On this occasion, he said that this technology will change the way people work, learn, travel, receive medical care, and interact with each other.

In a letter written in December 2023, Bill Gates declared 2024 as the year of AI technology.

In the letter, he hoped that progress in 2024 would help lay the groundwork for the technology’s spread this decade.