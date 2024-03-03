Taking into account Israel’s extensive record of heinous deeds in Gaza, such as bombing hospitals, destroying families, causing widespread starvation, and displaying prisoners in only partially clothed states, Tel Aviv has established a very high standard for state-sponsored violence against helpless civilians.However, Israel has demonstrated that it is capable of treating the Palestinians with even greater brutality as long as this horrific campaign of violence persists. The massacre that occurred in Gaza City on Thursday while Palestinians were assembling to gather food aid is one instance of this. More than a hundred Gazans—desperate, hungry people living in abhorrent conditions—were killed by Israeli troops who were riding along with the convoy of aid trucks.Rather than expressing worry — Tel Aviv is completely devoid of empathy — Israeli forces massacred these abandoned individuals as they tried to gather as much food as they could for their families. Israeli propagandists are disguising the details of the tragedy as usual; some claim that the deaths were caused by “pushing and trampling,” while others attribute the deaths to “Palestinian armed groups” who murder their own people.These dubious allegations have been refuted by media reports, which have confirmed that Israeli troops opened fire and that the majority of the injured were from gunshot wounds according to UN observers who spoke with survivors of the massacre.The most recent Israeli atrocity has caused outrage throughout the world. But will it result in a permanent ceasefire and an end to Gaza’s nightmare? The indications are not promising. The US president has declared that he will start dropping aid by air to Gaza. If Mr. Biden stopped giving American weapons to his Israeli allies—weapons that have been used to murder over 30,000 Palestinians since October 7—perhaps the Palestinians would be more appreciative. The radical leaders of Israel are determined to ethnically purge Gaza on a cataclysmic scale.The very least that the Muslim and Arab countries can do is to start an all-out economic blockade on Israel until it puts an end to the killing. Maybe they should learn from courageous non-Muslim nations like Brazil, which summoned its ambassador, or South Africa, which filed a genocide complaint against Tel Aviv at the International Court of Justice.

Nonetheless, a large portion of the oil and gas used by the Zionist state comes from Muslim-majority states, and many of the Muslim states that have forged diplomatic ties with Israel have declined to sever them. The massacre in Palestine will not stop until these hypocritical standards are abandoned.