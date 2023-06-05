ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Iraqi officials, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Baghdad.

According to the Foreign Office, Bilawal would meet with his Iraqi counterpart and visit the holy sites alongside the party leaders.

According to a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, Dr. Fuad Hussein, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Iraq, invited Bilawal to come.

The minister and his Iraqi colleague will have a thorough discussion. During the visit, significant agreements will also be signed.

Bilawal will talk about the amenities offered to Pakistani pilgrims in Karbala. In addition to breaking ground on the Embassy Complex, he is anticipated to publicly announce the creation of a pilgrimage complex in Karbala to accommodate Pakistani pilgrims.

The foreign minister has been accompanied by a number of PPP leaders, including Faisal Karim Kundi, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Mukesh Chawla, and Qasim Naveed Qamar.

Bilawal travelled to Amman last week at the request of the Jordanian royal family to attend the royal wedding.

During their meeting, he “discussed matters of bilateral interest, regional issues, and future prospects in various.” with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.