Mumbai: The trailer of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and actress Kiara Advani’s new film ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha‘ has been released.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen in the romantic roles of husband and wife in the comedy-drama Satya Prem Ki Katha.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this romantic film directed by Samir Vidhans. Even earlier, the pair of Kartik and Kiara in Bhol Bholian was loved by the fans.

The story of the film revolves around the love between Satya Prem (Kartik Aaryan) and Katha (Kiara Advani) in which Karthik searches for a girl for years and then he marries Kiara.

Looking at the trailer of the film, it can be guessed that Kiara cheats on Kartik, which is causing resentment these days.

Sita Prem’s Katha will hit the theaters on June 29. The movie ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ also features Kiara Advani and Aryan along with Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav and other artists.