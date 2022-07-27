Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), endorsed a leader of his party’s position that rules should be made to regulate Supreme Court practise and procedures under Article 191 of the constitution. He also suggested that the coalition partners should limit the authority of the top court.



PDM, read Art. 191 and take decisive action if you truly care about restoring the balance of powers. Or quit complaining,” Babar wrote in a tweet that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shared.

A new political ideology is in the works: “Constitution, not parliament, is paramount and Constitution is not what’s written in it but what the SC declares it is,” the PPP leader added in another tweet.

There is a significant transfer of power from elected to unelected officials. Parliamentarians give it some thought. Wake up.

Federal Minister for Competence Khuram Dastagir stated the parliament has the power to evaluate Supreme Court authority over judging appraisal, bench creation, case distribution, and suo moto jurisdiction.

Speaking to a private television station, he stated that although the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had reservations about the three-member bench ever since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, the organisation has always respected the court.



He declared that the PML-N would keep up its service to the nation and would uphold the law by taking steps to ensure an independent judiciary.

All institutions, including the Supreme Court, according to Dastagir, contribute to the constitution’s creation. In order to protect the interests of the province’s 120 million residents, he claimed that the PMLN and its allies asked the entire court bench to hear the election of the chief minister of Punjab.

The federal government would collaborate with Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister to advance the nation.

In response to a query, he claimed that during the PTI’s rule, they had abused the legal system and imprisoned their rivals in fabricated cases.