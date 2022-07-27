BEIJING: On Wednesday, a district of roughly a million people in China’s capital city of Wuhan briefly shut down certain businesses and public transportation as the city that saw the first cases of the pandemic increased monitoring.

China, which is actively pursuing its “dynamic COVID zero” approach, uses mass testing, early limitations on trade and travel, and strict case quarantining to stop the spread of emerging clusters.

The plan has helped Wuhan and other areas of the country to keep the number of cases under control, but severe lockdowns during large outbreaks and the concern over potential recurrent curbs whenever new cases are reported to have hurt the economy, and business confidence, and people’s willingness to travel.

A three-day limitation will be imposed starting on Wednesday in Jiangxia, a district of Wuhan with approximately 900,000 residents. Numerous large meetings, dining in restaurants, public entertainment venues, agricultural product markets, and small clinics will all be restricted during this time. In addition, there will be no bus or metro service.