Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasised the need for collective action to confront global challenges such as terrorism, climate change, and inequality.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the PPP chairman stated that establishing peace in the region is a shared mission for the people of Pakistan and India.

“The new generation of both nations has the potential to break the chains of history,” the PPP leader said.

He added that the youth will be the ones to resist hatred, war, and bullying.

“Our future should not be tied to conflict, but to peaceful coexistence, cooperation, and prosperity,” he added.

The PPP chairman added that he is not afraid of presenting his case to the Indian media and public.

Earlier, Bilawal has called on the international community to stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, saying the country has acted as the frontline state in this global war and continues to pay a heavy price.

Addressing an international conference titled “Pakistan’s Role in the Global War against Terrorism”, Bilawal stated that terrorism was a global challenge, and Pakistan made unmatched sacrifices, both in lives and resources. “We have buried over 92,000 victims of terrorism, and yet we continue to resist with resolve,” he said.

Bilawal also raised concerns over digital propaganda, calling it a modern and complex threat that further complicated counter-terrorism efforts