According to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the country is eager to take part in the BRI summit, which will be held in China this fall.

When speaking with the government-run China Global Television Network about his participation at the next summit, the foreign minister was upbeat about the relationships between China and Pakistan (CGTN).

Pakistan is where one of its international infrastructure projects is located. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which connects China to the Arabian Sea, is referred to as BRI. China has so far invested more than $60 billion in Pakistan, which has helped to alleviate some of its economic issues.

The BRI summit will benefit all nations participating in the framework, according to Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade.

Naturally, we’ll be there (at the BRI summit),” Bilawal added. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which runs through Pakistan, has made substantial progress over time. I’m excited to participate in this summit and share with the world what we have achieved thus far and what we aim to do collectively in the future.

I expect it to get stronger over time, as it has throughout our history,” Bilawal said.

The minister for Hungary stated that his nation is establishing a solid economic partnership with China, giving projects funded by the BRI first priority.

Remember the Belt and Road Initiative when it was founded or introduced; let’s put it this way: the world public did not take it seriously,” said Szijjarto. “When China comes up with such kind of initiatives, you always have to take such carefully into consideration.

He continued, “Now, this is one of the important international and multinational programmes that advances those who are cooperating in this environment.

Thus, the Hungarian minister added, “We are eager to participate in the summit of the Belt and Road Initiative somewhere in the autumn in China.