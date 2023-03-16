Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor, the star of the Bollywood film “Chocolate Boy,” had a certain allure from the start of his acting career that even the daughter of a famous Indian actor could not withstand.

Shahid Kapoor was initially introduced to Vastavikta Pandit, daughter of renowned Indian actor Rajkumar, at a dancing studio before beginning his film career. She immediately fell in love with the actor.

Vastavikta began following Shahid Kapoor everywhere after receiving a negative response from him. She did this on film sets and during outdoor shoots. She even bought a property close to Shahid Kapoor’s home and moved in. her status as Shahid Kapoor’s wife among the locals.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was compelled to report celebrity youngster to the police after becoming frustrated with her actions.

Vastavikta Pandit, the actress Rajkumar’s daughter, tried her luck in the movie business as well. She started out in the business in 1996, but her first movie ended up being a massive fiasco, ending her career.