The Pakistan Peoples Party has taken an important decision regarding government formation in Gilgit-Baltistan and has decided to nominate Amjad Advocate as the Chief Minister.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also issued special instructions regarding the future government strategy and protection of public rights by directly contacting them.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to make the party’s provincial president Amjad Advocate the Chief Minister while taking the government formation process forward in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted Amjad Advocate over the telephone and gave him detailed instructions on government formation matters.

During the conversation, the problems faced by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, constitutional rights and economic development projects were also discussed.

Chairman PPP directed Amjad Advocate to prioritize public interests during the formation of the new government and ensure effective measures are taken to achieve the constitutional and economic rights of the region.