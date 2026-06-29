We saved the country from default: Gul Asghar Khan, People have expressed confidence in PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan elections: Qadir Mandokhail, The government has failed in every field: Humayun Mohmand

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Bilawal Bhutto is accompanying the Prime Minister on his visit to Iran. the US-Iran ceasefire will continue. America will continue to make small moves. Pakistan has played an important role in the US-Iran ceasefire. Bilawal Bhutto is visiting Iran for the first time after the US-Iran war. corruption is increasing in Sindh. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is a very big name. corruption is increasing day by day. there have never been fair elections in the country.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan said we will give a surprise to the people of Kashmir. people in Kashmir are fed up with old parties. we are contesting elections for the first time, we will live up to the trust of the people. the whole world is recognizing Pakistan. Pakistan has played an important role in the US-Iran ceasefire. Pakistan has prevented the third major war. Trump is only increasing pressure on Iran. Trump himself has mentioned Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s name several times. we got a lot of votes in Gilgit-Baltistan. Gul Asghar Khan got 38,000 votes during the PTI era. the founder did not give me a ticket, saying that there was pressure on me. PTI founder gave my ticket to someone else. PTI founder is in jail due to his cases. we have created space because of our capacity. PTI people only know how to make accusations. we respect the mandate of the PPP in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. everyone knows how Usman Buzdar became the Chief Minister of Punjab. we are still suffering from the devastation of the PTI era. we saved the country from default, they don’t see it. the dollar did not rise or fall during our era.

PPP leader Qadir Mandokhail said in the past, Asif Zardari had resolved the issue of Saudi Arabia and Iran. our relations with the government are going well. the federation has given funds to MQM. MQM creates obstacles in work. foreign money should be brought back to the country. PML-N put pressure on the Chief Election Commissioner in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. people have expressed confidence in PPP in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. perhaps this was Aleem Khan’s first visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. Aleem Khan’s true identity is in front of everyone during the PTI era. Form 47 is a threat to us in the Kashmir elections.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Humayun Mohmand said Gul Asghar Khan’s party has a deal with him. even if his party does not work, he will continue to receive money. they are getting capacity payment. the country’s politics is going downhill day by day, how will the country progress. the government has failed in every field. national exports are ending. our bat symbol was taken away, we were not allowed to contest the elections. in the next election, all these forms will have 47. our seats have been reduced.