Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to offer condolences on the passing of his cousin, Mian Shahid Shafi.

The meeting took place in Islamabad, where Bhutto-Zardari was accompanied by Senator Sherry Rehman and Member of the National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari. On the occasion, he prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of the departed soul and extended prayers for patience and strength to the bereaved family.

Bhutto-Zardari also spoke by telephone with the deceased’s elder brother, Javed Shafi, to express his sympathies personally.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar, along with Attaullah Tarar, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Abdul Rahman Kanju, Saira Afzal Tarar, Malik Ahmad Khan and Talha Burki, were also present during the meeting.