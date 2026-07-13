Indian actor Muzammil Ibrahim has issued a clarification on viral clips of his old interview with actress Deepika Padukone, saying that his statement is being taken out of context. Textiles& Nonwovens

Parts of Muzammil Ibrahim’s interview recorded in 2025 have recently started circulating on social media, in which Muzammil claimed that Deepika had proposed to him early in his career, but he did not accept the offer at that time.

After this statement, he faced severe criticism on social media.

In his statement on Instagram, Muzammil said that the viral clips do not reflect the full conversation, but the original background and respectful approach have been ignored due to editing. Textiles& Nonwovens

He said that he always speaks respectfully about people associated with his past life and he does not have any negative feelings for anyone.

Muzammil also said in the same interview that even after the relationship ended, he and Deepika continued to communicate occasionally, both of them used to congratulate each other on their professional successes, however, after Deepika got married, the contact ended.

It should be noted that Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in 2018 and the two are currently about to become parents of their second child.