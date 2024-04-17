Karachi: The Sindh High Court ordered the Ministry of Interior to withdraw the letter written regarding the closure of social media application X.

The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court heard the petition against the shutdown of X and the Internet.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the Ministry of Home Affairs admitted that it had written to the PTA for the closure of X, but the reasons for the closure of X were not given.

The Chief Justice Sindh High Court inquired why X has been closed. On which the Additional Attorney General said that X was running yesterday.

The Chief Justice asked whether X is still running or not. The Additional Attorney General said, “I take instructions whether X is running or not.”

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the social media app can be fined up to 500 million for false news, a notice is issued to the service provider before shutting down the social media, four to five crore people use X in Pakistan.

He said that the speed of the Internet is very low through VPN, he has closed X with a stroke of the pen that we have received information from above.

The Additional Attorney General said that we should be given time to take instructions, on which the court asked why only X has been closed?

The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court while talking to the Attorney General asked that you have to run the country, you know the ground facts, you also know the country’s interest, some things are getting out of hand and it is not beneficial to anyone.

The distinguished judge further said that institutions, courts are for whom? We are for the people, we are the people.

The court said that the reasons for the letter written regarding the shutdown of X should be submitted by May 9, saying that the world laughs at us due to the shutdown of the Internet.

The Sindh High Court ordered the Interior Ministry to withdraw the letter written to the PTA for the closure of X and said that if the letter of the Interior Ministry is not withdrawn within a week, then the court will issue its order.