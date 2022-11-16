WARSAW: After holding talks with the heads of Western allies on Wednesday amid worries that the Ukraine crisis could spread to neighbouring nations, US Vice President Joe Biden stated that a missile that killed two people in Poland was likely not launched from Russia.

The explosion on Tuesday at a grain storage facility close to the Ukrainian border happened as Russia launched a barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which Kyiv claimed were the most intense in the conflict’s almost nine-month history.

According to the Polish foreign ministry, the rocket landed on Przewodow, a community located about 6 kilometres (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Initial research revealed that the missile that struck Poland was shot by Ukrainian forces at an approaching Russian missile, according to US officials, who had earlier cited a senior US intelligence official as suggesting that Russian missiles were to blame for the explosion.

The incident was a one-off, and Polish President Andrzej Duda had earlier told reporters that it was “most likely a Russian-made missile.” However, there was no proof of who fired the missile.The two victims were men, according to a local who wished to remain unnamed, and they were in close proximity to a grain facility’s weighing area.

Russian defence officials denied firing any missiles at Poland, calling the reports “a deliberate provocation intended to escalate the situation.” Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, stated that he was unaware of an explosion in Poland.