LAHORE: On Wednesday in Lahore, a drone crashed into the Orange Line train station.The Orange Line train’s Ali Town station is where the drone reportedly crashed, but no explosives were discovered there, according to the authorities.

According to the authorities, it is being determined from what angle the remote-control drone approached the collision site.

Bomb disposal experts and other relevant officials have already arrived at the scene and are beginning an extensive investigation into all facets of the incident.