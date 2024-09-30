Karachi: Between October 2nd and 3rd, the sun will be eclipsed, due to the night in Pakistan, it will not be possible to observe it.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the second and last solar eclipse of this year will be between the night of October 2 and 3, however, due to the night in Pakistan, the solar eclipse will not be observed. The solar eclipse will be visible in South and North America, Pacific, Atlantic and Antarctica.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the solar eclipse will begin at 8:43 PM Pakistan time, the total solar eclipse will begin at 9:51 PM, the peak of the solar eclipse will be at 11:45 PM, and the solar eclipse will end at 2:47 PM.