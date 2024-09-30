KARACHI: Due to the strict conditions of the IMF loan program, the confidence of foreign investors could not be restored in the stock exchange today and the 100 index fell below the psychological limit of 81 thousand points.

According to Express News, the tendency of foreign investors to sell shares continued on the first day of the business week i.e. Monday due to the strict conditions of the IMF loan program and adopted a cautious approach to other areas of investment.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued to bear down on Monday as the index fell to the psychological level of 81,000 points and recovered again. Due to recession, 55% share prices fell while investors lost 34 billion 22 crore 48 lakh 04 thousand 260 rupees.

The business started with recession but due to buying activities in oil and gas sector, the business period also accelerated by 30 points at one point which exceeded the increase in selling intensity and at one point there was a decline of 940 points but in the closing moments lower prices. However, the intensity of the downturn decreased as repurchase activities increased.

At the close of business, KSE 100 index closed down 177.93 points at 81114.20 points, KSE 30 index closed down 34.39 points at 25775.98 points.

On Monday, the business volume was 12.17% less than last Friday and a total of 29 crore 79 lakh 94 thousand 181 shares were traded while the scope of business activities was limited to the shares of 444 companies.

132 shares increased in price, 244 decreased in price and 68 remained stable in price. Among the companies whose share prices increased significantly, the prices of Lucky Core Industries increased by Rs. 30.90 to Rs. 1051.03 and Mari Petroleum increased by Rs. 16.71 to Rs. 425.54, while the prices of Rafhan Meez decreased by Rs. 542.49 to Rs. 6804.06 and Unilever Pakistan Foods. The share rate decreased by Rs 149.94 to close at Rs 17075.06.