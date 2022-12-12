KARACHI: On December 9, the Pakistan Banking Awards were held here, where the HBL was presented with the Pakistan’s Best Bank Award 2022.

The Best Bank Award honours the financial institution that has made the biggest contribution to the growth of the nation while also managing its resources, such as its staff, customers, franchise, community, and finances, in the best possible way.

The Pakistan Banking Awards are presented each year by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) in collaboration with The Media and AF Ferguson & Co.

Syed Salim Raza, a former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Naved A. Khan, a former president and CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, the MD and CEO of English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd, Javed Kureishi, a former MD of Citibank, and Shehzad Naqvi, a former regional head of Citibank Middle East and Pakistan, made up the jury of five experts.

Jameel Ahmad, the governor of SBP, attended the ceremony as the main guest.

Prominent participants from Pakistan’s banking and finance communities also attended the occasion.

The HBL president and CEO, Muhammad Aurangzeb, said: “The Best Bank Award 2022 is a testimonial to the trust and confidence our clients place in us.” Client centricity is the cornerstone of HBL’s company and culture; when we work together, we succeed.

According to the core pillars of the bank’s strategic vision, the bank “continues to invest in its people, digital infrastructure, and commercial expansion, playing its proper role in the economic development of Pakistan.”