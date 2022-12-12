WASHINGTON: The veteran journalist, broadcaster, and author Abul Hassan Naghmi passed away in the United States on Monday at the age of 92.

For the previous 50 years, Abul Hassan Naghmi has resided in the United States. He and Saadat Hasan Manto were good friends. A organisation for Urdu literature was established in America by Mr. Naghmi, who also wrote several books.

He has a connection to Radio Pakistan as well. One of his most popular and well-known programmes was “Aao Bacho Suno Kahani.”

Tuesday at Darul Hadi in Springfield, Virginia, a funeral prayer will be offered for him.