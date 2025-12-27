Rawalpindi: The 18-year-old tangled threads of the murder case of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto have not been solved to this day. Despite being in power for 8 years after the murder, the PPP was completely unsuccessful and helpless in exposing the real killer of Benazir. The case continued in the special anti-terrorism court for 10 years. Now the case has been pending in the Rawalpindi High Court bench for 8 years. In the last 2 years, from January 1, 2024 to today, December 27, 2025, this world-famous murder case has not been scheduled for hearing in the High Court even once.