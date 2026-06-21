ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in a special message on the occasion of her 73rd birth anniversary. President Zardari said in a statement on the social networking website X that Benazir Bhutto’s leadership was never one-sided, but she played various roles in life with great beauty, balance and responsibility. She was known as a daughter, mother, wife, friend, patriot and a global champion of peace. “She showed that leadership is never one-dimensional. She fulfilled many roles in life, as a daughter, a mother, a wife, a friend, a patriot and a citizen of the world committed to peace. She approached each responsibility with courage, conviction and a deep sense of duty.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto fulfilled every responsibility with courage, conviction and sense of duty and her political and social struggle is still a source of guidance today.

According to the President, Benazir Bhutto’s life is an example of leadership not being limited to any one sphere but rather it is a combination of character, determination and sacrifices.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, party workers and political circles across the country are paying him a great tribute, while his ideas and services are being described as an important chapter in Pakistani politics.