Prior to the three-test series in Pakistan next month, England captain Ben Stokes called last week’s attack on former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan “shocking,” but added that the team respects security chief Reg Dickason’s recommendations.Six days into a protest procession headed for Islamabad, former cricketer and prime minister Khan, who was deposed in April, was shot in the leg.

Test matches between England and Pakistan are scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi in December, although bowler Mark Wood expressed hesitation about going back to Pakistan after the shooting.Stokes told reporters, “Obviously, what happened there last week was a little shocking to witness, but Reg Dickason has been out there.

He is, in my opinion, the most suited to evaluate the situation. The players and everyone travelling with Reg will have entire faith in him no matter what he brings back because Reg is a man you can trust with your life.”England and New Zealand both cancelled a scheduled white-ball tour of Pakistan in September of last year because to security concerns.

Since extremists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, killing six policemen and two civilians, international teams have mostly avoided Pakistan.