In order to advance to the tournament’s final, Pakistan will play New Zealand in the first semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground today (Wednesday). Today at 1pm in Sydney, the Men in Green will play the Black Caps despite worries that it might rain during the game.

The semi-final matchup will likely not see much rain, so the spectators and supporters can breathe a sigh of relief.With winds blowing at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, the daytime temperature is anticipated to continue at 22°C.

The Sydney Cricket Ground’s pitch, on the other hand, is in favour of the batters. A target of 170 to 180 runs can be set by the team that bats first.