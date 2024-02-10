Momina Iqbal, a beautiful actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry, has expressed an interesting opinion on her beauty.

Actress Momina Iqbal participated as a guest in a private T-show where she discussed various aspects regarding the industry and personal life.

Answering a question asked by the host of the program, the actress said that she has faced problems due to beauty from school to industry.

Came into the show business with no background, seniors were not even allowed to get ready before Momina Iqbal

He said that the beauty did not help in his career, but the beauty has mostly affected his career negatively.

The actress added that people around you become insecure and jealous and you start feeling bad for them, thus beauty has only created problems for her which she has experienced many times in her life. What is it.