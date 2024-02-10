An ASI was martyred in firing in Morga Hasan Khel area of DI Khan and three terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing.

According to the police, ASI Deen Muhammad was returning from election duty when unknown persons opened fire. After the incident, local residents chased these persons.

The terrorists were trying to escape on motorcycles when the police and local residents retaliated and opened fire as a result of which 3 terrorists were killed.

The police say that the dead body of Shaheed ASI Deen Muhammad has been shifted to the hospital