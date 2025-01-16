Pakistan’s famous singer Atif Aslam has revealed that before their marriage, Hamza Ali Abbasi used to send messages to Naimal from his mobile. A video clip of Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar is going viral on social media, in which the three artists are seen talking in a humorous manner.

In this video, Atif Aslam said that Hamza Ali Abbasi is my Haji brother and we performed Hajj together. He remembers that during Hajj, Hamza did not have a mobile phone, so Hamza asked Naimal to send a message to Atif’s phone, and then Hamza took his mobile phone and started talking to Naimal.

Atif Aslam further said that during Hajj, the two of them decided when and where they would get married and Hamza talked to Naimal about marriage matters on his own mobile phone.

According to Atif Aslam, Naimal had also told Hamza not to cut his hair because Hamza’s hair was long at that time.

Meanwhile, Hamza Ali Abbasi responded to the singer’s words with a laugh and said that Atif Aslam is my Haji brother and he was with me during Hajj. Atif was the one who gave me soap, and I didn’t even have a toothbrush and slippers, Atif was the one who provided me with all these things and helped me a lot during Hajj.

This video clip of the three famous artists is going viral on social media, on which interesting comments are being made by their fans.