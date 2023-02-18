RAWALPINDI: The leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, criticised PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday after he suggested that she settle her differences with her husband, retired Capt. Safdar, before getting involved in politics.

The former interior minister reportedly made reference to a rumoured argument between Mr. Safdar and his wife after the latter criticised the PML-N leadership for supporting the retention of retired Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa as the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and expressed regret over his remarks about PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Immediately after his remarks, reports stated that Maryam Nawaz had forbidden her husband from making policy declarations.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Rashid stated that Maryam should consult her husband before speaking to employees. He claimed the PML-N didn’t need adversaries because its internal opponents were doing it harm.

“Pakistan-China friendship is higher than the Mountains,” the AML chief remarked, adding that the friendship could not be jeopardised at the whim of imperialist powers.

380ارب روپےبجلی چوری بھی غریبوں کےبجلی کےبلوں میں ڈال دی گئی۔مریم کہتی ہےیہ میری حکومت نہیں پھربتائےحکومت کس کی ہےاوراسےکون لایاہےگنیزبک کاریکارڈتوڑنے والی88وزرا کی کابینہ کس کوجواب دہ ہےصدراورسپریم کورٹ ملک کی ڈوبتی کشتی بچاسکتےہیں میراٹویٹ میراجرم بن گیاہےقوم میراٹویٹرجوائن کرے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 18, 2023

He blasted the government for raising the price of electricity and claimed that impoverished people were now responsible for line losses totaling Rs380 billion. Whom are the 88 members of the cabinet accountable to? he questioned. Only President Arif Alvi and the Supreme Court, according to Mr. Ahmad, can protect Pakistan from the current difficulties.