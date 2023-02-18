Twitter said on Friday that only premium users will be able to use text texts as a second factor of authentication (2FA) to protect their accounts.

Following March 20, “only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use SMS messages as their two-factor authentication option,” the firm tweeted.

Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA. Learn more here:https://t.co/wnT9Vuwh5n — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 18, 2023

Account holders are required to use two authentication methods in addition to their passwords as part of two-factor authentication, which is designed to increase account security. Twitter supports 2FA through SMS, an authentication app, and a security key.

The company believes “bad actors” are misusing phone-number-based 2FA, according to a blog post from Wednesday to which the company’s tweet contained a link.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, responded with the word “Yup” in response to a user tweet that stated the business was modifying its policy “because Telcos Using Bot Accounts to Pump 2FA SMS” and that it was losing $60 million a year “on fraud SMS.”

The blue checkmark, which was previously restricted to verified accounts of public figures like as journalists, lawmakers, and other well-known individuals, is now accessible to anyone willing to pay.