Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal’s address at the closing ceremony of IAPEX 2025 serves as a timely reminder of the nation’s unfinished responsibilities and the urgent need for collective introspection. His emphasis on architecture as a living expression of culture, identity and civilizational heritage underscores a message Pakistan has too often ignored: nations that drift away from their historical roots lose the clarity needed to shape a confident future. Karachi once known for its diverse and vibrant architectural character today stands as a cautionary tale of how unchecked urbanization and institutional neglect can erode a city’s soul. Protecting heritage is not an ornamental pursuit; it is a national obligation central to preserving cultural identity in an increasingly uniform global landscape.

However, the significance of the minister’s speech extended well beyond architectural concerns. His assessment of Pakistan’s economic trajectory highlighted long-standing structural weaknesses. The country’s chronic failure to match rising imports with corresponding export growth has produced economic vulnerabilities that cannot be resolved through short-term fixes. While he credited the government with stabilizing the economy and reducing inflation more rapidly than many other nations, the larger message was unmistakable: sustainable economic revival requires continuity, broad-based reforms and political unity.

Ahsan Iqbal’s vision of transforming Pakistan into a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047 is bold, but aspiration alone cannot overcome deep-seated instability. Economic progress is impossible in an environment marked by political polarization, institutional confrontation and recurring uncertainty. His call for an “economic long march” , a coordinated national effort to boost domestic productivity and elevate the “Made in Pakistan” brand reflects a long-awaited recognition that true development hinges on unity of purpose, innovation and shared responsibility.

The minister also underscored the intrinsic link between economic strength and national security. A nation cannot maintain robust defense capabilities without a resilient economy, nor can it command international respect while grappling with internal fractures. His tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces highlighted the gravity of Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the government has been repeatedly urged to prioritize peace and law enforcement.

His comments regarding the DG ISPR’s recent press conference and the need to distinguish between state and politics reflect growing concerns about attempts to undermine national institutions. While open debate and criticism are pillars of democracy, targeted campaigns to weaken state structures only deepen existing divides. The mention of drastic constitutional options, including governor’s rule though clarified as not currently under discussion illustrates the seriousness of Pakistan’s internal pressures.

Ultimately, the minister’s speech was a call for collective maturity. Pakistan must protect its heritage, embrace long-term economic reform, and uphold the integrity of state institutions. The “battle of development,” as he aptly described it, is as essential as any security challenge. If Pakistan hopes to emerge as a strong, stable and prosperous nation by its 100th year, the path forward must be built on unity, stability and a shared commitment to national progress.

