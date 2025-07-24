Indian actress Vaani Kapoor has broken her silence on the ban imposed on the release of her new film ‘Abir Gulal’ with Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan.

In an interview given to Indian media, Vaani Kapoor has expressed her stance on the ban imposed on her film. The actress said that when this film was being made, the situation was normal, while the filmmakers had taken all kinds of legal permissions for the release of each film.

Vaani said that when the situation between Pakistan and India became tense, we stopped the release of the film, giving importance to the decision of the people and the government because we did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings.

She added that there is nothing in this film that can hurt anyone’s feelings. This film was made with a message of love.

It should be remembered that Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor are playing the lead roles in the film Abir Gulal, however, due to tension after the Indo-Pak war, the release of this romantic film was banned and this film became the target of Indian extremism, however, fans are still waiting for its release.