According to Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, “everyone is satisfied” with the provincial government’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year 2022–2023, which was first reported by Geo News.



He said that neither a demonstration outside the Assembly nor the destruction of budget copies occurred.

A few hours after the Balochistan Assembly released the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022–2023 with a total expenditure of about Rs612 billion, CM Bizenjo made his speech.