QUETTA: The government of Balochistan decided to launch a green bus service in Quetta within next three months.

According to official sources, Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, has instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the province capital’s green bus service launches within three months and offers Quetta residents respectable transportation options.

The Balochistan government made a plan to buy 100 buses to improve travel services in Quetta during the administration of former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, but the transport department first bought eight buses to travel to Baleli and Sariab in the first phase.

These eight green buses were kept in a warehouse while Jam Kamal was forced to resign as a result of the no confidence vote.

In this respect, the current provincial government claims that the previous administration produced a subpar feasibility report on green buses and failed to establish an appropriate standard operating procedure.

Official reports claim that the Sariab Road in Quetta will be finished by May of this year, at which point green bus service from Baleli to Sariab will begin.