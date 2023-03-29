ISLAMABAD: In the case involving his controversial comments against a female judge, Imran Khan and the ousted premier were given non-bailable arrest warrants on Wednesday by a local court in Islamabad.

According to reports in the local media, the PTI leader, who has been charged in nearly a hundred cases since losing his job in a no-confidence vote last year, also received non-existent arrest warrants.

Imran Khan must appear in court on April 18 after the reserved verdict was delivered by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman.

On the other side, the PTI chief’s attorney pleaded with the court to reinstate his bailable warrant due to threats against his client. He added that the Islamabad High Court had reinstated his warrant that was subject to parole in other cases. Judge subsequently postponed the case.