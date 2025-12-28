As 2025 draws to a close, the overall performance of the Balochistan government reflects a mix of key initiatives, notable achievements, and slow progress in certain sectors.

During the year, the provincial government introduced several measures in education, transport, urban development, employment, agriculture, and social welfare, many of which have begun to influence the province’s socio-economic landscape.

In the transport sector, the government expanded the Green Bus Project in Quetta by adding 12 new buses. To ensure safer mobility for women, a special Pink Bus service with five buses was also launched, earning public appreciation. Under the Quetta Development Plan, major roads were widened, illegal parking was removed, traffic flow improved, and the city’s overall appearance was enhanced.

Law enforcement agencies intensified operations against smuggling in and around Quetta, leading to the seizure of illegal goods and legal action against those involved, contributing to a decline in illicit trade.

The education sector remained one of the strongest performers. A budget of Rs32 billion was allocated for school improvements, teachers’ salaries, and scholarships for nearly one million students. During the year, 3,200 closed schools were restored, over 2,000 absentee teachers were dismissed, and international scholarships, including placements at Oxford University, were launched under the Benazir Scholarship Programme.

Educational grants were also provided for children of labourers, martyrs, minorities, and the transgender community, while initiatives such as the Book Van Project and an Early Warning System helped reduce dropout rates.

To promote youth employment and skills development, the Flying Club was revived and a Youth Resource Centre was established. In agriculture, efforts to shift farms and orchards to solar energy continued, although the distribution of tractors and machinery remained pending.

Progress in the health and communication sectors was slower, with several allocated projects yet to be implemented. On the welfare front, BISP payments were increased by 27 percent, and work on the National Climate Change Strategy was completed.

Overall, 2025 can be termed a partially successful year for the Balochistan government, marked by visible progress in transport, urban development, education, and social welfare, while delays in health, agriculture, and infrastructure highlighted the need for improved governance and planning.