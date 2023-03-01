Before to the forthcoming third season of the English league, a number of Pakistan’s top cricketers, including men’s team captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, joined up for The Hundred draft.

Babar, Shaheen, and Rizwan each have a reserve price of £100,000 while pacer Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem are listed with a reserve price of £60,000.

The list of Pakistani male athletes that have signed up for the draft is as follows:

Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Noman Ali, Salman Ali, Umaid Asif, Saim Ayub, Danish Aziz, Ammad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sameen Gul, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hafez, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman,Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan, Salman Irshad, Ahmed Danyal, Aamir Jamal, Akif Javed, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Sajid Khan, Umer Khan, Zaman Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Waqas Maqsood, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Rumman Raees, Wahab Riaz, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Shah, Saud Shakeel, Haris Sohail, Talat Hussain, Imam-ul-Haq, Ihsanullah, Abdul Wahid and Amir Yamin.

The Birmingham Phoenix of The Hundred had earlier acquired Pakistani winger Shadab Khan.

In August, the championship will begin.

The men’s competition was won by Trent Rockets last year when they defeated Manchester Originals in the final.

The Oval Invincibles won the women’s competition by defeating the Southern Brave in a replay of the championship game from 2021 to claim their second straight victory.

Eight cricket-playing Pakistani women have also registered for the Women’s Hundred league.

Fast bowler Diana Baig is the second most expensive player, with a reserve price of £25,000.

Pakistani bidder Javeria Rauf set a reserve of £18,750.

Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Urooj Shah, Muneeba Siddiqui, and Mahim Tariq have also registered for the draught bit without a reserve price.

The league’s draught would take place on March 23.