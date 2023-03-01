Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, announced the suspension of the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” on Wednesday and welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision in the election suo motu notice. He also stated that the party would continue its election campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

“We applaud the SC’s verdict The former prime minister reacted angrily to the Supreme Court’s decision to order provincial elections to be held within 90 days. “It was the duty of SC to preserve the Constitution, and they have gallantly done so via their judgement today,” he added.

That is an assertion of the rule of law in Pakistan, according to Imran Khan, whose party was one of the petitioners in the election delay lawsuit.

We welcome the SC judgement. It was responsibility of SC to uphold Constitution & they have valiantly done that through their judgement today. It is an assertion of Rule of Law in Pak. We are suspending our Jail Bharo movement & moving forward with elec campaigns in KP & Punjab. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 1, 2023

We are continuing our Jail Bharo election campaigns while stopping our Jail Bharo tehreek.

Fawad Chaudhry, the head of the PTI, had said earlier in the day that the verdict supported their position.

It was decided upon unanimously, Chauhdry said. When the Lahore High Court took up the issue and decided that the elections should be held in 90 days, Judge Mansoor Ali Shah added that the Supreme Court shouldn’t have taken suo motu notice of it.

He thus concurs with our position. Moreover, the Constitution has won.

In the meantime, Fawad stated that the president has been requested to announce the election in Punjab while the governor is directed to determine the polling date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, preventing Awami Muslim League chairman Sheikh Rashid from appearing outside the supreme court following the ruling.

The federation is required by the Supreme Court to provide all forms of help, including financial support and security, the PTI leader continued.

“The state is built on elections,”

AML Sheikh Rashid, on the other hand, praised the country on the decision and urged it to “prepare for the elections.”