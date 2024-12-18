Karachi: The ICC has released its weekly rankings, with Babar Azam’s T20 and Test rankings improving.

According to the new ICC rankings, English batsman Joe Root has become the number one Test batsman, surpassing his compatriot Harry Brook.

It is noteworthy that England had suffered a humiliating defeat in their last Test against New Zealand, but in the same match, Joe Root scored 32 runs in the first innings and 54 runs in the second innings.

In the latest Test rankings, Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has improved by one place to 17th place, while Indian batsman Shubman Gill has jumped one place to 16th place.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is 30th in the Test batsman rankings, Virat Kohli is 20th and Mohammad Rizwan is 21st.

Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the Test bowlers’ rankings, with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada in second and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood in third.

Among T20 batsmen, Babar Azam has moved up one place to sixth, Mohammad Rizwan has dropped two places to eighth, and South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks has mov