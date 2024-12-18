Karachi: Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has always provided support for research projects, laboratory development and improvement in educational activities.

Addressing the 4th International Conference on Advanced Materials and Process Engineering at NED University, he said that in its 100-year history, NED University has gained recognition at the global level. The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor NED University Dr. Sarosh H. Lodhi and representatives from other countries including Iran and Turkey.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that he is happy to participate in the 4th International Conference. NED alumni have played an important role at the international and national levels.

This conference will prove to be an excellent platform for awareness and progress in materials and process engineering. The research and writings presented at the conference will prove to be important informational material for the participants. He said that we have to encourage researchers so that they can find new methods in their fields.

He said that the need of the hour is for us to rely more on local industry and utilize domestic resources, and it is these universities where the country’s future leaders and researchers are nurtured.