The ICC also paid tribute to the incredible catch of the national cricket team’s star batsman Babar Azam.

According to the details, the first match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was played in Rawalpindi yesterday, in which Pakistan won by 6 runs.

The highlight of the match was Babar Azam’s brilliant catch at slip by Sudira Samaraweera, which he caught off the ball of Haris Rauf, after which Pakistan returned to the match.

While Babar Azam was well received by the fans for this brilliant catch, the ICC also paid tribute to him by re-sharing a video of a catch taken by him in the T20 World Cup.