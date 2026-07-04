Babar Azam has also joined the race to captain the Test team for the national cricket team’s tour of West Indies and England.

Sources told that along with Shan Masood, former captain Babar Azam’s name has also been suggested for the leadership of the Test team and some members of the board officials are in favor of handing over the captaincy to Babar Azam.

According to sources, some members of the board officials are in favor of giving Shan Masood another chance to captain the Test team until the tour of England.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will take the final decision on the national team’s Test captain and the team’s captain and potential players will be announced upon the board chief’s return home.

The Pakistan Test team is expected to be announced on Monday or Tuesday, after which the selected 16-member squad will report to Islamabad on July 8, where the team is planned to leave for the West Indies on July 13 or 14 after a short camp.

Pakistan team is scheduled to play two Test matches in West Indies, followed by a 3-Test series with England.

It should be noted that the Pakistani team is currently at the bottom of the ICC Test Championship.